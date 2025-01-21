Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Praying for Chiefs' Downfall, Anyone But Them!

Marlon Humphrey just outed himself as a Chiefs hater ... taking to social media on Tuesday to pray the Bills, Commanders or Eagles stop Kansas City from winning its third straight Super Bowl.

The Baltimore Ravens star said on X he doesn't really have a reason for his Chiefs disdain ... other than merely, "We can’t let them keep getting away with this."

The Chiefs, of course, are just one win away from playing in yet another Big Game -- as a victory over the Bills in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday would give them a pass to the February classic once more.

In the Super Bowl, they'd then play the winner of the Eagles vs. Commanders' NFC Championship ... and Humphrey -- who cashed in with a $97.5 million extension in 2020 -- made it clear he'd rather have anyone but the Chiefs raise the Lombardi again.

"I have no reason of saying this other than being a hater," he said. "The Bills or whatever NFC team gotta beat the Chiefs."