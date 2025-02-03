Ravens Fan John Callis Punished For Attacking Commanders Fans

The Ravens fan who was seen on video attacking Commanders backers following a game last year has just been punished for his actions.

John Callis appeared in a Baltimore courtroom on Monday afternoon and after pleading guilty to three assault charges, a judge hit him with a 10-year suspended jail sentence ... as well as five years of supervised probation.

Play video content

Additionally, following the pleas, the 24-year-old was ordered to pay just over $4,000 to one of his victims -- and he's got to fulfill several other requirements, too, including performing 100 hours of community service.

Callis' attorney, Patrick Seidel, told reporters outside the courthouse the resolution was "fair" and "reasonable."

"I think everybody's looking forward to just moving on past this incident," Seidel said.

The case, of course, stems from Callis' behavior following the Ravens' 30-23 victory over Washington on Oct. 13 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Callis was seen on camera beating up two guys who were in Commanders jerseys ... before he flexed and yelled, "I don't lose!"

A warrant for his arrest was issued a short time later.