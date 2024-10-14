Baltimore Ravens Fan Knocks Commanders Fan Out Cold, Police Investigating

Play video content

A Ravens fan took things way too far after his team's win against the Commanders, knocking an opposing fan out cold ... and Baltimore police are looking into the violent altercation.

The incident, which was caught on video, shows a fan wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey walking up to two individuals wearing Commanders gear. Then, seemingly unprovoked, he starts swinging at the men, landing a devastating right hook to the face of a fan wearing a Sean Taylor jersey, sending him careering to the ground.

The attacker then turns his attention to the other fan, wearing a Terry McLaurin jersey ... chasing him down and slamming him into a building wall. Luckily, it appears the man was able to get away before sustaining any more damage.

Seemingly proud of his cowardly sneak attack, the man shouts into the camera, "I don't lose!"

Unfortunately for the guy, he may end up taking an L ... as while there have been no reports or calls made, cops tell us they are aware of the video circulating online, and they're seeking info.

"Detectives are actively investigating the video," police said in a statement to TMZ Sports. "Anyone possessing information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Southern District at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup."

The identity of the individual has been speculated about online ... but has not yet been verified by police.