Baltimore PD Issues Arrest Warrant For Ravens Fan After Brutal Attack Video

The Ravens fan who went on a violent rampage on Washington Commanders supporters this past weekend is a wanted man -- Baltimore PD has issued a warrant for his arrest.

TMZ Sports has confirmed -- 24-year-old John Callis is facing first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault ... in connection to a video that went viral after the Week 6 matchup on Oct. 13.

The disturbing video shows Callis -- wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey -- walking in the 1000 block of South Charles Street and approaching two 23-year-old Commanders fans. Seemingly unprovoked, he started swinging at them.

One of the Washington supporters was sent to the ground after taking a blow ... and Callis pushed the other into a brick wall.

Callis appeared anything but apologetic for his actions ... flexing for the cameras right after the vicious act.

Shortly after the video was posted to social media, it went viral and caught the attention of law enforcement officials, who launched an investigation.