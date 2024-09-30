Lamar Jackson Slams Bettors, I Don't Care About Your Parlays!
Lamar Jackson I Don't Care About Your Parlays ... Stop Complaining!!!
Lamar Jackson doesn't give a damn about your bets ... and the Baltimore Ravens star made that crystal clear on Monday -- telling all gamblers to stop complaining when they lose out on big paydays because of him.
Fresh off the Ravens' dominant win over the Buffalo Bills, the two-time NFL MVP went to social media to address his issue ... saying his focus is solely on his squad's success -- not his stat line.
"This is a 'TEAM' sport I'm not out here satisfied when I threw for 300yds but took a L," Jackson said. "If I throw for 50 yds and we WIN, that's wtf matters."
"Yall stop commenting on our socials about the yds yall fan duel or parlays ain't hit 👎🏾."
Jackson threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the Sunday Night Football outing ... adding 54 yards and a score on the ground.
The Jackson 6️⃣— NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2024 @NFL
📺: #BUFvsBAL on NBC/Peacock
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vrIBBmHsgW
Clearly, some folks were hoping he'd accumulate more for their financial benefit ... but Lamar's certainly fine with his outing, 'cause his team got the much-needed win.
Jackson might not wanna hear it, but you can bet it's not gonna stop the fans from voicing their gambling woes in the future ... so perhaps it's time for No. 8 to hit that "block" button.