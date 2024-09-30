Lamar Jackson Slams Bettors, I Don't Care About Your Parlays!

Lamar Jackson doesn't give a damn about your bets ... and the Baltimore Ravens star made that crystal clear on Monday -- telling all gamblers to stop complaining when they lose out on big paydays because of him.

Fresh off the Ravens' dominant win over the Buffalo Bills, the two-time NFL MVP went to social media to address his issue ... saying his focus is solely on his squad's success -- not his stat line.

"This is a 'TEAM' sport I'm not out here satisfied when I threw for 300yds but took a L," Jackson said. "If I throw for 50 yds and we WIN, that's wtf matters."

"Yall stop commenting on our socials about the yds yall fan duel or parlays ain't hit 👎🏾."

Jackson threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the Sunday Night Football outing ... adding 54 yards and a score on the ground.

Clearly, some folks were hoping he'd accumulate more for their financial benefit ... but Lamar's certainly fine with his outing, 'cause his team got the much-needed win.