Lamar Jackson Agrees To Massive 5-Year, $260 Million Deal To Stay With Ravens

Lamar Jackson isn't going anywhere -- the superstar quarterback just agreed to a humongous 5-year, $260 million deal to remain with the Baltimore Ravens ... making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The team announced the news on Thursday ... saying they were FINALLY able to reach a number that would satisfy both sides after months of heated negotiation.

Of course, Jackson revealed back in March he had requested a trade out of Baltimore ... after the team placed a nonexclusive franchise tag on the former first-round pick.

At the time, Lamar claimed the Ravens were not "interested in meeting my value" ... but it's safe to say that's no longer the case.

The monster deal includes $185 million in total guaranteed money, according to reports.

Play video content

Jackson shared his immediate reaction via the Ravens' Twitter account ... saying, "You know, for the last few months, there's been a lot of he say, she say. A lot of nail biting, a lot of head scratching going on."

"But for the next five years, there's a lot of flock going on. Let's go, baby!!"