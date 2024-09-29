Denver Broncos' Tyler Badie Collapses On Sideline During Jets Game

A scary moment went down during the Denver Broncos' matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday ... when running back Tyler Badie collapsed on the sideline and needed to be stretched off of the playing area.

The incident happened shortly after Badie took a hit to the back from Jets linebacker Quincy Williams ... which forced a fumble that the home team recovered.

It seemed to be a routine hit ... considering Badie made his way back to the sideline. However, after the commercial break, he was on his back and being attended to by medical personnel.

A terrifying scene at the #Jets/#Broncos game with RB Tyler Badie. Prayers out to him 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/afYCb12QkU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2024 @MySportsUpdate

The broadcast said Badie had movement while he was on the ground. He was put onto the cart and taken away from the field -- and there has been no further update on the 24-year-old's condition.

Broncos RB Tyler Badie in a stretcher being carted off. #9sports pic.twitter.com/zvBEwbEtrG — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) September 29, 2024 @Scotty_G6

Badie was a sixth-round draft pick to the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Broncos snagged him while he was a member of the Ravens' practice squad ... and has been a member of the franchise ever since.

So far on the season, Badie has 11 carries for 86 yards. Before going down with the injury on Sunday, he caught the ball two times for negative yardage.