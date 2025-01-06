Ravens Star Zay Flowers Chops Off Locs Before Playoffs

Whether Zay Flowers is in the game or on the sidelines on Saturday, it appears he will be sporting a new look either way ... 'cause the injured star receiver chopped off his locs!!

The Pro Bowler revealed the results of his recent haircut with his 530k+ Instagram followers on Monday ... a few days before the Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium for their NFL Wild Card matchup.

Flowers shared a snap of cut-up dreads in his hand, a look he's rocked long before being drafted in 2023 ... and naturally, it got his fans talking.

Long hair, short hair, the fans don't care -- what they're really wondering is if Flowers will be able to suit up for the game ... after he injured his knee against the Browns on Saturday.

He went down after catching a 12-yard pass in the second quarter ... and on Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will be evaluated daily.

"It's not a season-ending injury," Harbaugh said. "[He's going to] try to do everything he can do to get back as soon as he can and we’ll see where that takes us."

Flowers has been Lamar Jackson's favorite target on the field ... connecting for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Flowers isn't the only Raven electing to make a change ... as Derrick Henry also recently chopped his hair in favor of some cornrows.