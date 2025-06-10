Glen Powell's Ex Gigi Paris Was Shattered Over Sydney Sweeney Hookup Rumors

Play video content Too Much Podcast

Glen Powell's ex-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, is breaking her silence two years post-split -- saying the actor's swirling Sydney Sweeney hookup rumors amid their relationship left her utterly shattered.

On the "Too Much" podcast Tuesday, Gigi let loose about Glen's PR stunt for "Anyone But You," which left her high and dry ... so much so, that with a heavy dose of sarcasm, she hoped Glen and Sydney would actually end up together to make her dramatic April 2023 exit worthwhile -- and even hoped they're still madly in love!

Gigi delved into the Glen and Sydney drama, revealing she had two choices -- play along with the PR buzz about their rumored hookup, or stand up for herself and say she wasn't cool with it, ultimately deciding to walk away.

The model said she was just looking for respect, but instead felt like the butt of a joke, especially after three years with Glen and his sweet nothings about forever.

Gigi didn't hold back, slamming Glen for not defending her and never publicly denying he'd cheat on his girlfriend. With the harsh truth that work was his real priority, she decided it was time to move on.

Needless to say, Sydney and Glen have been stirring up dating rumors, especially now that the blonde bombshell is newly single -- and the internet's been shipping them hard too.