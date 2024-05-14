Stormy Daniels Wore A Bulletproof Vest to Trump Trial in NYC

Stormy Daniels was so concerned bullets would rain down on her at the Trump trial last week that she wore a bulletproof vest to the NYC courthouse ... this according to her attorney.

Stormy's lawyer, Clark Brewster, sat down with CNN Monday night to discuss the testimony his porn star client gave from the witness stand at the Trump hush money trial in Manhattan.

During the interview, Brewster revealed Stormy had "a lot of fear" about "the security coming into New York."

As a result, Clark claimed Stormy "wore a bulletproof vest every day" to the criminal courthouse in lower Manhattan.

Clark said before Stormy even arrived in the Big Apple on Sunday "she cried herself to sleep and "was paralyzed with fear."

He noted that she was not nervous about taking the stand and telling her story," but "what might some nut might do to her."

As you know, Stormy testified last Tuesday and Thursday about her alleged tryst with Trump, detailing their steamy 2006 romp in a hotel room for the jury. Trump has always maintained the sexual encounter never occurred.

Prosecutors say Trump paid Daniels $130,000 to cover up the alleged affair to help him win the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton. Trump was indicted on dozens of charges related to falsifying business records pertaining to the alleged payoff.