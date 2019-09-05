Mike Ditka Says Raiders Should Move On from Antonio Brown, 'Wish Him the Best'

... 'Wish Him the Best'

NFL legend Mike Ditka knows exactly how he would handle the Antonio Brown drama if he were running things in Oakland ... "I would say, 'hello, goodbye.' I would wish him the best."

Yep, Ditka tells TMZ Sports he thinks the relationship between AB and the Raiders is irreparably broken and at this point it would be best for both sides to simply part ways.

"I don't know Antonio Brown but I think somebody gave him some bad advice," Ditka says ... "The Raiders and [Jon Gruden] don't need that kind of a headache."

Ditka says he knows AB is one "hell of a football player" -- but notes, "One man doesn't make the team. One man can make the team a lot better ... no man is bigger than the team."

As for reports that Brown threatened to "hit" general manager Mike Mayock in the face during a heated altercation this week, Ditka says ... "You don't want that on your football team."

Ditka left us with this note ...