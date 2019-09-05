O.J. Simpson Says Antonio Brown Is Murdering His Fantasy Team
O.J. Simpson Hey, Antonio Brown ... You're Killing My Fantasy Team!!!
9/5/2019 11:25 AM PT
Antonio Brown might wanna watch his back ...
O.J. Simpson is pretty upset with the Raiders WR -- claiming Brown's drama in Oakland is really putting a damper on his fantasy football team.
"I've been in tears," the convicted felon said in a new video ... "What's going on, Antonio Brown?!"
Antonio, Please!!! @AB84 @Raiders #RaidersNation #antoniobrown pic.twitter.com/vQNMLoZRvk— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) September 5, 2019 @TheRealOJ32
"I drafted Andrew Luck and 20 minutes later he retired. I drafted you, Antonio, because I admire your game."
Simpson even laid a GUILT TRIP on Brown -- saying thousands of people are depending on AB to take the field.
"Look man, play ball. Cash them big-ass checks that you're getting and move on, man. Stop with all of this drama."
Yeah, that's O.J. Simpson trying to be the VOICE OF REASON!!!
24 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.