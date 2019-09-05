O.J. Simpson Says Antonio Brown Is Murdering His Fantasy Team

Breaking News

Antonio Brown might wanna watch his back ...

O.J. Simpson is pretty upset with the Raiders WR -- claiming Brown's drama in Oakland is really putting a damper on his fantasy football team.

"I've been in tears," the convicted felon said in a new video ... "What's going on, Antonio Brown?!"

"I drafted Andrew Luck and 20 minutes later he retired. I drafted you, Antonio, because I admire your game."

Simpson even laid a GUILT TRIP on Brown -- saying thousands of people are depending on AB to take the field.

"Look man, play ball. Cash them big-ass checks that you're getting and move on, man. Stop with all of this drama."