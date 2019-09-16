Antonio Brown Denies New Sexual Misconduct Allegations

IMAGN

Antonio Brown adamantly denies new allegations he got naked and hit on a female artist during a 2017 encounter, despite allegations in a Sports Illustrated article.

"Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities," Browns' attorney Darren Heitner tells us.

"There will be no further comment at this time."

In the SI article, published Monday morning, the outlet cites an interview with a woman who claims Brown hired her to paint a mural on the wall of his Pittsburgh-area home in June 2017.

The woman told SI ... while she was painting the mural, he came up from behind her "naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals."

The woman claims Brown was "flirty" with her but she paid him no mind -- but after she turned down his advances, she claims Brown "ghosted" her.

The woman says she never filed a police report or took ANY action against Brown -- and says she has no plans to pursue legal action in the future.

The woman also says Brown did pay for the artwork and they haven't spoken since.

Of course, the allegations are significant in the wake of a bombshell lawsuit filed by Britney Taylor -- who claims Brown sexually assaulted her on 3 separate occasions ... including a violent rape in 2018.

Brown has vehemently denied Taylor's allegations as well and has vowed to countersue.

The SI article features interviews with several fitness and diet specialists who say they had a bad business relationship with Brown ... including Dr. Victor Prisk, who says Brown stiffed him out of $11,500 after working with him in 2018.

Prisk became a mini-Internet sensation when Brown farted in his face during a body fat test.

"It just seemed childish to me," Prisk told SI ... "I'm a doctor and this man is farting in my face."

