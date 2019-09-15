Antonio Brown Arrives in Miami with Tom Brady for Dolphins Game (Photos)

Antonio Brown looked confident as he deplaned in Miami with Tom Brady and the rest of the team, with all signs pointing to him taking the field Sunday ... despite rape allegations.

Brown arrived by private jet, and with Brady by his side the day before the Pats take on the Dolphins -- along with the fact Brown practiced with the team 3 times in the last week -- it seems pretty clear he'll helmet up.

Bill Belichick hasn't been definitive, although he did say the team is taking the allegations seriously.

As for Brown, he's strongly denying he did anything untoward with his accuser, saying the contact with Britney Taylor was all consensual. He also says, "The devil gonna try to bring you down when you get closer to your goal."