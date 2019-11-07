Antonio Brown Quits NFL Again, 'Treat Black People the Worse'

Breaking News Getty

The NFL is finally hearing Antonio Brown's side of the story in his rape case ... the superstar receiver is set to meet with league investigators next week.

AB is accused of raping his former trainer, Britney Taylor, at his Florida home back in 2018 ... and after she filed a lawsuit against the 31-year-old over the incident, the NFL launched a probe into the matter.

It's been about two months since they kicked off the investigation ... and many around the league feel it's the reason AB has yet to sign with a new team since being cut by the Patriots in September.

But, Brown is finally ready to have the meeting with league officials ... and according to multiple reports, it could take place as soon as next Thursday.

Don't expect it to spell the end of Brown's time as a free agent, though ... NFL Network's, Ian Rapoport, says next week's meeting will likely be the first of several in the case.

"The league's investigation into civil allegations of sexual assault & rape is not expected to conclude any time soon," Rapoport said.

Brown has vehemently denied Taylor's allegations, saying through his attorney in September, "Any sexual interaction" between Taylor and Brown "was entirely consensual."

Antonio's been working out like a maniac despite the investigation ... but admitted on Twitter a few weeks ago that it's looking like he won't return to an NFL field until 2020.