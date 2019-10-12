Snoop Dogg Says Antonio Brown Deserves A Second Chance

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Snoop Dogg is all about forgiveness -- even if it's the guy who left his beloved team lookin' like a soap opera -- 'cause the rap legend says Antonio Brown deserves another chance in the NFL.

TMZ Sports spoke with the Steelers superfan about AB wanting to get back in the league ... and despite the state he left Pittsburgh in when he was traded (there was a bit of drama if you recall)... Snoop says he should get a shot.

"Everybody deserves a second shot. Everybody deserves a second and third shot. Look at me!"

Snoop knows about getting second chances ... he has a history of run-ins with the law, and all these years later, the drop is still hot.

As for Antonio, the Raiders and Patriots cut bait with him due to off-the-field drama ... from illegally recorded phone calls to much more serious allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. The NFL is currently investigating Brown and some people think his career in the league is finished.

Snoop hopes there's a team willing to give AB another shot -- he's still an elite athlete -- but it's definitely an uphill battle.