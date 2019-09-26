Antonio Brown Says He Wants To Return To NFL, 'I'm Still The Best'

Breaking News Getty

Antonio Brown DEFINITELY ain't retiring from the NFL ... the troubled wide receiver says he still wants in the league, saying Wednesday, "I'm still the best why stop now."

The wide receiver's future has been in doubt for the past week ... 'cause after the Patriots cut him Friday -- he tweeted, "Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore."

But, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Wednesday AB still wants to play ... and on Thursday, Brown echoed those comments.

"The game need me I'm like test answers," Brown said.

Of course, now the question is, does anyone in the NFL want HIM?

Remember, Brown forced his way out of Pittsburgh last offseason and landed in Oakland -- where he was nothing but drama over the summer.

He fought with general manager Mike Mayock. He argued with the league over his helmet -- and he eventually celebrated like crazy when Oakland released him.

New England signed him the next day ... but things went sideways there in a hurry after a civil lawsuit alleged Antonio raped a woman back in 2018.

A second woman also accused Antonio of sexual misconduct in an interview with Sports Illustrated, and after he was caught texting her menacing messages -- the Pats cut ties.

When we got Redskins legend Joe Theismann out in D.C. earlier this week ... he told us he wouldn't touch the superstar receiver with a 10-foot pole if he were running a team.

Play video content TMZSports.com

"I don't care who you need," Theismann said. "I don't care what you need ... the answer would not come up 'Antonio Brown.'"