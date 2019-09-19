Nike Drops Antonio Brown Amid Rape Allegations

Breaking News TMZ.com

Nike has cut ties with Antonio Brown following claims he raped his personal trainer ... with a rep for the company confirming to TMZ Sports that the NE Patriots superstar is "not a Nike athlete."

While the Swoosh will not elaborate on the decision behind the move ... it comes after Britney Taylor filed a federal lawsuit, alleging Brown forcibly raped her in 2018 ... among other accusations (all of which AB denies).

AB had a signature shoe deal with Nike ... the Nike Tech Trainer Antonio Brown was released in February and sold for $100. The kicks have since been scrubbed from the site.

Brown also lost his deal with helmet manufacturer Xenith last week.

AB signed a 1-year, $15 million deal with the Pats after getting cut by the Raiders on September 7 ... and played his first game with New England during week 2.

We should note, AB was rocking white Nike cleats last Sunday against the Dolphins.