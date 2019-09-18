Antonio Brown Claims Doctor Bragged About Fart Incident Over Texts

Play video content Breaking News 8/27/18

Antonio Brown claims the doctor who trashed him for farting during a 2018 appointment secretly LOVED IT ... and AB says he has the texts to prove it.

Dr. Victor Prisk told Sports Illustrated ... Brown was essentially the client from hell when he began working with the NFL star in late 2018 ... he would show up late and didn't pay.

But, Prisk told SI the worst part was when Brown ripped ass in his face during a body fat test -- a fart that was captured on video and featured on TMZ Sports.

"I'm a doctor and this man is farting in my face," Prisk told SI ... "It just seemed childish to me."

Well, now AB is firing back ... with receipts -- claiming Prisk actually TEXTED him about the media coverage of the fart incident and even bragged about TMZ Sports crediting him for having a "nose of Steel."

In AB's text messages, Prisk says the incident was "funny as s**t" -- noting, "I was pretty stoic."

Brown thinks the fact Prisk is now COMPLAINING about the incident is ridiculous -- saying, "Do anything for clout."