Antonio Brown Rape Accuser Meets with NFL Officials ... In 10-Hour Session
9/17/2019 9:55 AM PT
The woman accusing Antonio Brown of rape met with NFL officials on Monday in a 10-hour marathon session, where she spelled out her case against the Patriots star.
Britney Taylor did NOT travel to the league office in New York -- instead an NFL representative flew out to meet her, according to Yahoo Sports.
When they finally sat down, Taylor detailed her allegations against Brown in a 10-hour meeting, according to CNN.
As we previously reported, Taylor -- AB's former personal trainer -- is suing Brown, claiming he sexually assaulted her 3 times between 2017 and 2018 ... including a violent rape in May 2018.
Brown has denied the allegations, claiming Taylor is out for a money grab -- and says she's just bitter he wouldn't invest in her business plans for a gymnastics training center.
For what it's worth, Brown's accuser did not file a police report before filing the civil suit and law enforcement officials are not conducting a criminal investigation at this time.
The NFL is reportedly trying to set up a meeting with Brown as well to get his side of the story in person. No word on if/when that meeting will take place.
Meanwhile, the New England Patriots -- which signed Brown days before the lawsuit was filed -- are sticking by AB, and even used him as a part of the offense during the Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
