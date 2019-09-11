Antonio Brown Rape Accuser Did Not File Police Report ... Cops Say

Exclusive Getty

Cops in Miami and Hollywood, FL, as well as Pittsburgh, PA, tell TMZ Sports they have NO records of Antonio Brown's rape accuser ever filing a criminal complaint with officers.

A woman named Britney Taylor alleges the NFL superstar sexually assaulted her twice in the Pittsburgh area in 2017 ... and claims Brown raped her in the Miami area in 2018.

When we spoke with officials from the Hollywood Police Department in Florida -- where Brown has a residence -- they told us they have no records of a complaint ever filed by Taylor.

A spokesperson from the Department of Public Safety in Pittsburgh says they have no records of a complaint either, adding, there are "no active investigations into" Brown at this time.

As for the Miami-Dade Police Department, a spokesperson there tells us, "The Special Victims Bureau does not have any records of a sexual assault reported by the alleged victim, nor any reports where Antonio Brown is subject."

Of course, none of this means a crime DIDN'T happen ... rather, it simply means Taylor did NOT go to police prior to filing a civil lawsuit against Brown in federal court Tuesday.

We reached out to Taylor's attorneys multiple times about the situation, but so far, no word back.

For his part, Brown has denied all of the allegations against him ... with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, saying Wednesday, "These allegations are false. [Brown] denies every one of them."

Rosenhaus added, "I am very confident that his legal team has facts that will prove this."