Ex-NFL Player Daniel Muir, Wife Arrested After Missing Son Found Safe

Former NFL player Daniel Muir and his wife were arrested this week ... after their son -- who had been missing -- was found safe.

According to Indiana State Police, Muir's son, 14-year-old Bryson, was located after a SWAT team raided Muir's home in Indianapolis at around 6 AM on Wednesday.

A Silver Alert was first issued when Bryson went missing after visiting his grandmother's home in Cleveland, Ohio on June 16. The grandmother told police Bryson had a black eye and busted lip before his mother, Kristen, picked him up.

The Garfield Heights (OH) Police Department then located Kristen's car ... but Bryson was nowhere to be found.

ISP believed Bryson to be endangered ... and the Cass County Department of Child Services requested an investigation into allegations of domestic battery toward Bryson.

ISP said they made contact with Daniel and Kristen ... who initially agreed to bring Bryson to meet with them, but "backed out of that arrangement which signaled an unwillingness to cooperate."

Arrest warrants were issued ... and when Daniel and Kristen failed to show up to a court appearance on Tuesday, the ISP SWAT team executed a raid at their home. They are facing preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.

Daniel is also facing a domestic battery charge.

"This is an active criminal investigation, and as such, there is no further information to release at this time," ISP said ... adding Bryson appeared "safe and well."

The grandmother told FOX 59 that she believes Bryson is "brainwashed" by his parents and the Servant Leader’s Foundation religious group.

The Muirs also live on a compound owned by Straitway Truth Ministries, a religious group many claim to be a cult.

Muir went undrafted in 2007 and was picked up by the Green Bay Packers. He suited up for several teams ... including the Colts, where he played for four seasons.