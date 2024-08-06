NFL's A'Shawn Robinson Lists CA Mansion For $4.2M, Recording Studio & Pool!

NFL player A'Shawn Robinson's puttin' his California mansion on the market for more than 4 million bucks -- and the place is SWEET, complete with a recording studio and custom swimming pool!

TMZ Sports has learned the defensive end listed the two-story Canyon Oaks estate this week with Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX ... and it's fully loaded!

The 8,120-square-foot property, including the guesthouse, has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a huge kitchen, a living room, and a home gym.

The backyard is dope, too ... it comes with a custom-designed pool and an awesome outside living room where the future proud owner could watch football on Sundays, while cheffin' it up on the grill.

But, the best part of the crib is the futuristic-looking recording studio ... complete with massive speakers and soundproof walls.

The official asking price of the home is $4,299,950.

It's unclear why the Super Bowl champ is letting go of the beautiful home ... but it may be because the 29-year-old recently signed a new contract with the Carolina Panthers -- a three-year deal worth $22.5 million.