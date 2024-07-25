MrBeast 'Disgusted' by Grooming Allegations Against Co-Host Ava Kris Tyson

MrBeast is speaking out after his longtime co-host Ava Kris Tyson was hit with serious grooming allegations ... and assures fans he's looking into the matter.

The Internet star issued his statement on X Wednesday, after Ava announced she was exiting her role at the uber-popular YouTube channel amid the controversy. MrBeast confirmed he'll no longer be working with AKT and revealed he has hired a 3rd party to conduct an investigation into the allegations.

As MB put it ... there was enough evidence to remove Ava from his staff, but he'll let the investigation conclude before choosing to pursue any further action.

He added ... "I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts ... I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions."

Ava has been accused of grooming a young fan -- who goes by LavaGS -- after YouTube user Prism42 made a 45-minute video criticizing their dynamic. In the now-viral video, Prism42 accused Ava of sending inappropriate messages to LavaGS when he was only 13.

The YouTube personality addressed the controversy on X Tuesday, where she apologized for her past behavior, which she described as "bad edgy jokes" ... but denied grooming anyone.

Ava -- who came out as trans last year -- has faced quite a bit of online harassment in recent months ... with the new grooming allegations sparking new transphobic attacks online.

LavaGS, who is now 20, also rebutted the grooming allegations and defended Ava from the growing controversy, which he called "massive lies."

He added ... "Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of."