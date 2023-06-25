MrBeast Turned Down Trip On Doomed Titanic Submersible

MrBeast was almost one of the people who perished on the Titanic submersible -- but, lucky for him, he had the foresight to steer clear of the doomed trip under the sea.

The YouTube star made the revelation Sunday, taking to Twitter to write ... "I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it." He also attached a screenshot of a text message he says he received.

It reads, "I'm going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along. I'm sure you're also welcome to join." Unclear who sent it -- but, on its face, this presumably came from one of the five passengers who were killed onboard.

There's a lot of hindsight reflecting going in the wake of the tragedy -- a lot of people are bringing up stories and examples of experts who tried sounding the alarm on some of the Titan's safety features ... with some, including James Cameron, insisting it wasn't up to snuff.

Titan completed successful missions -- including some to the Titanic -- before ... but many say it was just a matter of time before the thing ran into trouble. Obviously, that manifested.

Other notable individuals have come forward to say they, too, turned down opportunities to ride OceanGate's ill-fated submersible ... including financier Jay Bloom and actor Ross Kemp. Even more online have been mocking what they say was a disaster waiting to happen.

OceanGate has tried defending its operation in the wake of all this -- but it's a losing battle, it seems ... most everyone appears to be on the same page here ... this was a bad idea.