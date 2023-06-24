Adele Polls Vegas Audience on Titanic Submersible Hypothetical

Play video content

The Titanic submersible story has captivated the world, and you can count Adele as one of the many mesmerized. In fact, she's got Qs about it too -- for her audience, no less.

The singer was performing during her Vegas residency Friday night when, at one point, she paused her crooning to talk to the crowd ... namely, to ask them about OceanGate's Titan vessel -- and whether anyone there would want to go see the Titanic wreckage like they did.

Adele takes an impromptu poll for the Yeas and Nays ... and from the sound of it, more people definitely would not put themselves in that situation. Ditto for Adele, as it turns out.

It's pretty funny ... she also poses the hypothetical of getting on a rocket ship to space -- something that's happening a lot more lately among other billionaires -- and there, too, the audience didn't seem onboard. Adele's right there with them ... calling herself a "p***y."

Interestingly enough, Adele says she can understand why some would wanna take the big risk and head down thousands of feet to examine the famed sunken ship ... but for her, it's just too scary of a thought. After the thing imploded underwater, probably more so.

Here's the kicker ... Adele is actually pretty into the Titanic. She once had a Titanic-themed birthday party to ring in her 30th birthday -- complete with the fancy stairwell and everything.

