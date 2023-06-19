Adele Says She's Developed 'Jock Itch' from Las Vegas Residency Shows

Adele is raking in millions during her Las Vegas residency ... but she's not just growing her wealth in Sin City, she's also developed a nasty fungal skin infection.

Chatting with her fans at her show over the weekend, Adele got super personal -- telling everyone she'd recently been diagnosed with a case of good ole fashioned jock itch.

The way Adele explains it -- she wears Spanx during her shows to make sure all of her costumes fit -- combine that with the hot lights, and it's a recipe for sweat soup. The singer says she noticed the condition developing ... and was officially diagnosed with jock itch by her doctor.

In a hilariously-candid moment, she talked about her treatment for the condition, saying, "So it looks like I am an athlete basically, so I have to squirt it on myself. I don't know why the f**k I just told you that!"

