Titanic Museums Hold Memorial for OceanGate Submersible Victims

The 5 victims who lost their lives in the submersible expedition to Titanic are being honored with ceremonies at 2 museums where the original 1912 tragedy is memorialized.

The Titanic Museum Attraction locations -- one in Pigeon Forge, TN, and another in Branson, MO -- held private memorials Friday with staff members ... according to Mary Kellog-Joslyn, who co-owns both spots with her husband, John.

Mary says her husband has a personal connection to one of the victims, Paul-Henri Nargeolet ... telling us they both were part of the second team to explore the Titanic wreckage way back in 1987.

Both museums had a total turnout of 250 people, and we're told the ceremonies included a speech for those lost. Employees paid tribute with a wreath in the memorial room, where the names of the Titanic victims are already on display.

We're told they're going to etch the 5 new names in the glass, too -- permanently adding them to the existing list of victims.

For his part, John spoke at the Pigeon Forge museum's memorial, and paid tribute to his friend, Paul-Henri ... saying he was always the guy to turn to if there was an issue during explorations.