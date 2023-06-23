Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

OceanGate Catches Flack After Sub Pilot Job Posting Goes Live During Search

OceanGate Dragged Online For Job Posting ... Looking For Sub Pilot As Titan Was Missing

6/23/2023 12:52 PM PT
oceangate
OceanGate

OceanGate Expeditions is on the receiving end of even more scrutiny following the death of 5 in its Titanic-bound submersible ... because a job posting for a pilot was apparently live as the crew was MIA.

The internet's been blowing up with screengrabs of a now-deleted job posting by the company for a Submersible Pilot/Marine Technician to join the team ... looking for someone to "manage and operate our fleet of manned submersibles and support vessels."

OceanGate Career Opportunity
OceanGate

It says OceanGate's seeking someone who can perform maintenance on the subs and operate the systems that deal with its dives -- calling it an "excellent opportunity for a high-energy professional."

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ.com

The listing's since been scrubbed, but it's unclear when it was posted ... however, online records show the page being live from Monday to Thursday -- the days after Titan went missing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Stockton Rush
OceanGate

As you know, the 4 passengers -- along with CEO Stockton Rush -- died after the vessel apparently imploded near the Titanic wreckage.

Titanic Pictures From OceanGate Expeditions
Launch Gallery
Titanic Pics From OceanGate Launch Gallery
OceanGate

OceanGate is getting serious scrutiny for what some, including James Cameron, say are serious design and operational issues.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later