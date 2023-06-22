Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Debris Field Discovered Near Titanic Wreckage Submersible Search Site

6/22/2023 9:10 AM PT
oceangate submarine
OceanGate

A possible break in the search for the missing Titanic submersible, as rescuers have discovered a debris field near the site of the famous ship's wreckage.

A tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast account Thursday states, "A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information."

us coast guard tweet

It's currently unclear what type of debris was found, or if there's reason to believe it has anything to do with OceanGate's missing Titan submersible.

In a press conference Wednesday, officials said other non-related debris had been found during the search.

The announcement comes one day after officials announced they'd heard underwater noise on several occasions during the search ... but that evidence has not yet yielded any results.

It was early Thursday morning when it became assumed the vessel's 96-hour emergency oxygen supply had run out.

As we reported, OceanGate lost contact with Titan about 2 hours into its trip Sunday morning. There's been zero sign of the vessel since.

