MrBeast Participants Injured Filming Competition Video in North Carolina

MrBeast is known for his celeb collabs, giving away a ton of cash and even hosting wild competitions ... but one of those competitions took a turn for the worse, resulting in several contestants getting injured.

The social media megastar recently purchased a plot of land in North Carolina complete with a studio and housing, serving as the perfect spot to create content.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us on Monday, Beast hosted an Olympic-style challenge -- with reps from countries all around the world. We're told the competition included some sort of running event with hurdles and obstacles.

At some point, the competition became too intense, and possibly dangerous, resulting in what we're told was several of the athletes sustaining injuries.

A rep for MrBeast tells TMZ, "MrBeast was working on an upcoming video with athletic challenges, and there were three minor medical issues out of almost 200 participants. Medical personnel attended to the people immediately and released them shortly after.”

While we don't yet know the exact details of the injuries, our sources tell us the team has resumed filming ... so if there was any potential for more danger, that's clearly no longer an issue.