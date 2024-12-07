MrBeast Tom Brady Throwing Contest Winner Reveals Plan For $100K Winnings

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Florida high school quarterback who beat Tom Brady in a passing competition apparently has a solid head on his shoulders to go along with a great throwing arm ... 'cause he tells TMZ Sports he's got very modest plans for his $100K winnings.

If you haven't seen it yet, Jake Balanovich scored the big payday as part of MrBeast's recent competition video ... where the senior popped four balloons with a football just before Brady could.

Many expected the teenager to do something extravagant with the prize ... but he said in an interview with us this week he's "just planning on being smart with that money, not blowing it on anything dumb."

He did, though, tell us a pair of sneakers -- and maybe a few other wardrobe upgrades -- were incoming.

New cash aside, the Cypress Bay High School senior -- who had 14 touchdowns this season -- told us going up against TB12 was a "very surreal" experience ... and it's led to a bit of change for him around his hometown.

Balanovich said classmates have taken more notice of him -- and even stopped him for pictures.

It's also boosted Jake's college recruitment, with his head coach, Bret Hood, noting the young signal-caller's been getting some more looks recently.

But, believe it or not, the whole experience has him eager to take on another legendary quarterback ... as he called out Peyton Manning next.

"I look up to you [Peyton], you're a great quarterback but, you know, I beat one, I'm gonna go on to the next," Balanovich said.

"I'm collecting every top quarterback like a gauntlet."