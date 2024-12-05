Tom Brady Pens Touching Note For Daughter's 12th Birthday

Tom Brady took a break from his NFL game prep to give a special shoutout on Thursday -- wishing his daughter, Vivian, a happy birthday!!

"Happy 12th birthday to my forever baby girl," Brady wrote on Instagram. "Watching you grow and chase after your dreams are the proudest moments of my life."

"Here’s to a great day filled with all the laughter and love that you deserve. I love you infinity x infinity!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

Tons of famous people showed some love for Brady's post ... with the likes of Derek Jeter, Caitlin Clark and Julian Edelman hitting the like button -- and TB12's buddy, Michael Rubin, also left a comment wishing Vivi a happy birthday!!

While Gisele Bündchen has yet to make her own Instagram post, we take it she probably already expressed her well wishes to her daughter behind closed doors.

Unknown what plans Brady has drawn for his youngest daughter ... but we imagine he will spare no expense to make the day memorable -- who knows, maybe she's getting another pet cat for the occasion!!