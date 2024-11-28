Rich Eisen Raves Over Tom Brady's Broadcasting Chops, 'He's One-Of-One'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tom Brady's had plenty of detractors since his debut in the broadcast booth earlier this year, but Rich Eisen clearly ain't one of them ... he tells TMZ Sports he finds the former QB's mic chops amazing.

The famed sportscaster -- who's worked play-by-play at a few NFL games this season -- gushed over TB12's first foray into color commentating ... saying out at LAX this month Brady is "one-of-one."

Eisen loves the fact that the future Hall of Famer can speak on just about every single issue that crops up in a game -- including injuries, winning, losing and playing into his 40s.

"He can talk about anything," Eisen said. "He can talk about being overlooked in the draft, he can talk about becoming famous really early. He can talk about being dynastic really early. He can talk about a knee being blown out and coming back from that. He can talk about going 10 years without winning and then being dynastic again. He can talk about switching teams and winning again there."

"He's really one-of-one."

Of course, there's a lot of football fans who would disagree with Eisen's take ... especially after Brady's initial appearance during the Cowboys vs. Browns season-opener in Cleveland.

Some viewers have called him stiff and boring ... but it's obvious Eisen doesn't feel that way at all.

"It's a difficult endeavor to start to be concise and informative and entertaining in between snaps," he said. "It's not easy. And I think he's doing a really good job."