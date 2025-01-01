MrBeast Engaged to Fellow YouTuber Thea Booysen

Internet personality Jimmy Donaldson, best known for his YouTube alter-ego MrBeast, is ready for the biggest collaboration of his life ... he's engaged to content creator Thea Booysen.

The YouTube star confirmed his major relationship update on Instagram Wednesday, where he shared a number of pictures from his Christmas Day proposal.

In the upload, MrBeast is seen getting down on one knee and presenting Thea, his girlfriend of over 2 years, with a sparkling diamond.

The couple, who wore matching Christmas sweaters during the romantic gesture, were surrounded by their loved ones at the time of their engagement.

MrBeast later told People that both his family and Thea's were in on the big surprise ... with her family flying out from South Africa for the special moment.

He added ... "Thea is really close to her family, so I wanted to make sure that they were included in this momentous occasion. Christmas worked out great because they were in town from the other side of the world."

Despite his reputation for elaborate stunts, MrBeast shared he wanted the moment to be an intimate one ... given the seriousness of the commitment.

MrBeast and Thea met through a mutual friend when the social media star was in South Africa for a visit. The duo instantly connected over their shared passions ... which, of course, includes YouTube.

The twosome has navigated everything from a long-distance relationship to ever-growing fame ... and are ready to take this next step together.