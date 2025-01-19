Donald Trump Dances with Village People During Victory Rally

Play video content Fox News

Donald Trump showed off his best dances moves at his victory rally Sunday ... pulling out his viral "Trump Dance" while the Village People belted "Y.M.C.A."

The rally just wrapped up minutes ago and, after Trump gave a wide-ranging speech about topics like TikTok, immigration and much more, he brought out the hit disco band to perform their most well-known song.

As we told you, the Village People planned to perform with Trump onstage ... and, they did just that -- singing the hit song and performing a well-oiled dance routine while the once and future president stood in the middle of the stage clapping his hands.

DJT's then pulled out the Trump dance ... lots of arm movements swinging back and forth while the supergroup sang.

DJT looks thrilled with the performance ... shaking several band member's hands before and after the show -- and, then the group takes off.

It's a pretty quick performance overall ... one song, even though Trump is a noted fan of "Macho Man" -- another song by the group.

Trump was joined by his many allies at the rally ... including Elon Musk, who gave a quick speech.