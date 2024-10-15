Olivia Munn Shares Glimpse Into First Month With Baby Méi

Olivia Munn is basking in the glow of motherhood ... sharing an up-close look at her first month with newborn daughter Méi June Mulaney.

The actress posted a series of sweet photos and videos from her little girl's first month at home ... giving a glimpse of how she and husband John Mulaney are adjusting to life as parents of 2.

Olivia, who welcomed her baby girl via surrogacy last month, looks happier than ever ... cradling little Méi in a number of heartwarming photos. Though, as most new parents can relate, Olivia and John look a little sleep-deprived in a few shots ... which makes sense since Méi appears to need frequent belly rubs during bedtime.

Olivia explained on her Instagram Story ... "John screen recorded this late night moment of patting Méi to sleep. I think I check to see if she’s breathing 23 out of 24 hours of the day."

Regardless, the pair is obviously loving the new addition to their family, with John noting in the comments ... "What a little life ❤️."

At the end of last month, Olivia announced she and John had welcomed a 2nd child together on September 14 ... a major update after an already eventful year.

As TMZ previously reported, in March, Olivia opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis ... confirming she underwent a double mastectomy in April 2023.