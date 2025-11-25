Xochitl Gomez Supports Robert Irwin Ahead of 'DWTS' Finale Amid Romance Rumors

Are They An Item Now?!?

Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez are doing little to dispel rumors they're dating ... in fact, it's quite the opposite ... because they were spotted hanging out before his big "Dancing With The Stars" finale.

Check out these photos from backstage on the 'DWTS' lot Tuesday ... looks like Xochitl paid her rumored man a little visit.

Robert's one of the four finalists and he and Xochitl look pretty comfortable together ... they chatted, hugged from the side and she brought him a flower bouquet.

Plus, folks who were there say Xochitl also spent some time backstage with Robert's family.

Play video content TMZ.com - Disney/Eric McCandless

Robert danced around the dating rumors a couple weeks ago when he asked him about Xochitl at 'DWTS' practice ... but they're looking more and more like an item.

Xochitl's super familiar with 'DWTS' ... she won the whole darn thing on season 32 and earlier this season she teamed up with Robert for a dance.