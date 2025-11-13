'DWTS' Robert Irwin Sidesteps Romance Rumors With Xochitl Gomez

Play video content TMZ.com - Disney/Eric McCandless

Robert Irwin had everyone talking about his 'DWTS' chemistry with Xochitl Gomez ... everyone except the Aussie himself, who just sidestepped the romance questions like a pro!

We grabbed Robert as he rolled into practice Wednesday in L.A. ... and when we asked if he and Xochitl are a thing, he swerved hard, launching into a lil’ monologue about how they had the best time and how their two dances were so much fun. Cute answer ... but not the answer.

TBH, his non-answer doesn’t shut down the rumors at all -- 'cause if there was nothing going on, he could’ve just flat-out denied it. Instead, he left the door cracked wide open, which is exactly how a showmance is born ...

It wouldn’t exactly be a shock, either ... fans were already shipping the 21-year-old conservationist and former champ Xochitl after their jive in the Dance Relay, where six past Mirrorball winners returned.