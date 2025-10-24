'DWTS' Robert Irwin Says He's Never Seen a Horror Movie

Play video content BACKGRID

Robert Irwin is the youngest dancer still competing on "Dancing with the Stars" this season, and the man is so gosh-darn innocent ... he says he doesn't even watch scary movies.

Catching up with the 21-year-old conservationist outside of the 'DWTS' rehearsal studio in Los Angeles Thursday, Robert was asked what is his favorite scary flick ... but RI told the photog, "I've never seen a horror movie in my life."

Apparently, wildlife photography and zookeeping some of the world's deadliest animals is enough of an adrenaline rush for Robert.

With his family's Australia Zoo never far from his mind, he carried a bag with an image of an endangered Sumatran tiger on the side while going into the studio.

He might not know too much about Halloween movies, but he knows a bunch about tiger species, and he urged us, "If you aren't already, go and educate yourself about tiger conservation. It's very important."