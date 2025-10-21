Alec Baldwin, 'DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Face Off in Push-Up Contest in Restaurant, on Video

Play video content

While his wife, Hilaria, prefers dancing, Alec Baldwin was doing push-ups with the stars ... in the middle of a restaurant!

Check out the video ... Alec, 67, and his wife's former "Dancing with the Stars" pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, 42, square off in a pushup contest ... right in the middle of dinner.

And it looks like Alec's been keeping in shape ... a voice can be heard off camera, cheering, "C'mon, Gleb! You can't let him beat you again!"

It's unclear where the face-off went down ... Hilaria posted this battle for the ages on Instagram Monday night, captioning, "Actually can't take them anywhere. They do the male bonding."