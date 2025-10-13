Alec and Stephen Baldwin Plow Their Range Rover into a Tree, and Survive

Play video content INSTAR Images

Alec Baldwin can't seem to catch a break ... because he was just involved in a vehicle crash in The Hamptons, TMZ has learned.

The Oscar-winning actor and his brother Stephen got into an accident in East Hampton, New York, on Monday when they barreled head-first into a tree as they drove in their Range Rover.

Check out these shocking photos, obtained by TMZ ... which show police officers investigating the crash with the famous brothers gathered around them in the pouring rain at the scene. One pic captures a garbage truck and the truck company tells TMZ its driver was not at fault in the accident.

It's clear from the footage -- the entire front end of the SUV is totaled. What's not clear is who was driving and who owns the Range Rover. We've reached out to East Hampton PD for information ... so far no word back. We've also reached out to reps for Alec and Stephen ... but all we've heard is crickets.

As you know, it's been a rough few years for Alec, beginning with the 2021 "Rust" film set tragedy in which Baldwin was accused of fatally shooting Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Alec was later acquitted of manslaughter at his criminal trial and cleared of any wrongdoing.

Then, in February 2025, Baldwin lost his cool when a Donald Trump impersonator confronted him on the street in NYC, needling him about the "Rust" case.