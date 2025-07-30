Alec Baldwin's Lawsuit Against Santa Fe Officials Dismissed

No One Has Filed Anything in Months!!!

Alec Baldwin's lawsuit against top officials in Santa Fe has been dismissed ... because there's simply been no movement in the case in months.

A New Mexico judge dismissed the case Tuesday ... claiming "no significant action has been taken in 180 or more days in connection to any and all pending claims."

Basically, it appears no one's filed any paperwork with the court in about six months -- around the time Baldwin originally filed the lawsuit -- and, now the filing's dismissed without prejudice.

The actor has 30 days to file a motion to refile the case ... so, he's got some time to decide on the potential future legal action. Sources close to the situation tell us the two sides are in ongoing settlement talks -- so, it might not be necessary for Baldwin to bring the case back.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know ... Baldwin filed a lawsuit back in January alleging prosecutors and investigators engaged in malicious prosecution, abuse of process, intentional spoliation of evidence, and violation of his civil rights during the "Rust" shooting case against him.

Remember, last year, a judge dismissed the criminal case after Baldwin's lawyers successfully argued that prosecutors had filed evidence under a different case number, which they insisted was effectively hiding it from Baldwin. The evidence was related to how much live ammunition was floating around the set prior to the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.