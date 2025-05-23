'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Released From Prison

"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has been released from prison.

Hannah was serving 18 months after being convicted by a New Mexico jury ... and the state's Department of Corrections tells us she was let out of prison on Friday morning.

Authorities tell TMZ ... HGR will be on parole for one year as part of her "Rust" sentence and she has 18 months of probation on a separate firearms charge.

We're told she had her sentence reduced due to good behavior in the can ... and she also used her time behind bars to complete a drug treatment program. She went to prison in March last year.

Hannah, we're told, will serve her parole in Bullhead, Arizona ... and the conditions of her release call for her to take a mental health assessment and comply with all resulting recommendations and treatment.

We're told she is NOT allowed to contact Halyna's family and she can NOT have any weapons.

As you know ... "Rust" star Alec Baldwin shot and killed Halyna on the movie set in October 2021 ... and Hannah was ultimately found guilty of involuntary manslaughter because a jury determined she recklessly handled the ammunition on set.

Alec was also charged with involuntary manslaughter in Halyna's death ... but he was ultimately acquitted.