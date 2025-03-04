Alec Baldwin's Reality TV Show Slammed by Halyna Hutchins Family Attorney

Alec Baldwin's new reality TV show is profiting off the pain Halyna Hutchins' family continues to endure following her tragic death ... so says an attorney representing the late cinematographer's parents and sister.

Attorney Gloria Allred is tearing into Baldwin's new TLC reality show, "The Baldwins," which follows Alec and his wife, Hilaria, as they juggle their chaotic family life -- all while grappling with the aftermath of Hutchins being fatally shot on the set of "Rust."

Allred says the show "celebrates Mr. Baldwin’s joy of being with his children while ignoring the fact that Alec Baldwin took a child away from her parents. That is the painful and actual reality with which Halyna’s parents and sister live each and every day."

Allred says Baldwin has never apologized to Halyna's family for his involvement in her 2021 death and has taken no responsibility.

Play video content TLC

The attorney focuses on a particular moment from the show's first episode, where Hilaria says, “Halyna lost her life in the most unthinkable tragedy, a son lost his mom. We are going to feel and carry this pain forever. This will be a part of our family’s story.”

However, Allred says the Baldwins fail to mention the “family story” of Halyna’s parents and sister who are the ones, in real life, that are forced to feel and carry the pain forever, in a way that neither Baldwin appears to have felt or understood.

In Allred's view, Baldwin plays the victim by discussing his feelings about his criminal trial, having Hilaria claim he suffers from PTSD, and even inviting cameras into his therapy sessions.

As you know ... Alec's involuntary manslaughter charge was dismissed last year in New Mexico after the judge found law enforcement and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense. However, Halyna's family is still fighting to hold Baldwin accountable in civil court -- with Allred revealing she recently filed a notice to take Baldwin's deposition in that case.

She says it’s long overdue for Baldwin to testify under oath about what really happened leading up to Halyna's death.