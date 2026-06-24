Lizzo's New Album 'Bitch' Flops After She Blames Industry, Lawsuit

Lizzo is no longer churning out radio hits ... her 5th studio album, "Bitch," is failing to strike a chord ... and she blames her struggling singles on a changing industry and an explosive lawsuit.

"Bitch" only sold just 2,650 copies in its first week ... a huge difference from 2022’s "Special," which debuted with 39,000 copies sold, Rolling Stone reports. And to top that off, her three singles have failed to make an impression on the Hot 100 charts.

As someone who was collecting chart toppers and Grammys like they were designer bags just a few years back, Lizzo saw the change in her audience and even addressed it on X.

She wrote, "...The industry changed so much in the last 3 yrs. streaming replaced radio & I was a radio darling. Not to mention the very obvious & public attack on my career changed things."

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We told you all about the 2023 lawsuit in which the "Truth Hurts" singer and her production company were accused by her backup dancers of sexual harassment, weight-shaming, and creating a hostile work environment. One alleged incident involved her forcing her dancers to touch a woman's breasts in Amsterdam.

Despite multiple attempts to get the high-profile lawsuit dismissed, it's moving forward. A trial date has not yet been set. Lizzo downplayed the accusations while speaking to CBS earlier this year, saying the "truth is less salacious than the headlines."

An ex music industry exec told Rolling Stone the reason for Lizzo's fall from the top is because she "was a very song-driven, radio-hits-driven artist who lacked a core fanbase, and that’s what you need today for career longevity."

Speaking on the lawsuit, they noted Lizzo was always seen as the confident "underdog," but ... "When you're called to task for the mistreatment of exactly what you held out as being your, quote-unquote, brand, then fans don't wanna see you win anymore, and they desert you."