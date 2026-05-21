Lizzo Wears Shocking Nipple Ring Necklace Dress In Cannes

Play video content Video: Lizzo Wears Bold Nipple Ring Necklace Dress at Cannes Getty

Lizzo let a necklace hang from her 'Grrrls' at the amfAR Gala in Cannes on Thursday ... wearing a piece connecting her dress's faux nipples.

Yes, you read that right ... the singer-songwriter blinged out the prominent buds on her gorgeous blue dress with a humongous glittering necklace -- letting the chain hang down toward her belly button

She added extra bling to her neck and elbow-length blue gloves ... but, we've got a feeling her chest accessory may have grabbed the spotlight.

The star performed at the gala as well ... belting out iconic lyrics with a drink in hand -- like an old school lounge singer.

If you don't know ... amfAR raises money for HIV research -- having raised nearly $1 Billion since being formed in the middle of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in 1985.

Play video content Video: Lizzo Delivers Surprise Live Performance on Packed TMZ Brunch Bus TMZ.com

Before jetting off to France, she was much closer to home on Sunday ... and by home, we mean our home -- because she turned the TMZ Brunch Bus into a rolling concert on wheels!