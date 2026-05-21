Lizzo Wears Shocking Nipple Ring Necklace Dress In Cannes
Lizzo No Weak Links ... On My Nipple Necklace!!!
Lizzo let a necklace hang from her 'Grrrls' at the amfAR Gala in Cannes on Thursday ... wearing a piece connecting her dress's faux nipples.
Yes, you read that right ... the singer-songwriter blinged out the prominent buds on her gorgeous blue dress with a humongous glittering necklace -- letting the chain hang down toward her belly button
She added extra bling to her neck and elbow-length blue gloves ... but, we've got a feeling her chest accessory may have grabbed the spotlight.
The star performed at the gala as well ... belting out iconic lyrics with a drink in hand -- like an old school lounge singer.
If you don't know ... amfAR raises money for HIV research -- having raised nearly $1 Billion since being formed in the middle of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in 1985.
Before jetting off to France, she was much closer to home on Sunday ... and by home, we mean our home -- because she turned the TMZ Brunch Bus into a rolling concert on wheels!
She's high up on our celebrity host food chain ... and she didn't even need to bust out the nipple chain for us!