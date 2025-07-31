Hilaria Baldwin Dances for Alec Baldwin, Makes Him Give Her Foot Massage

Alec Baldwin’s lawsuit against New Mexico prosecutors may have been tossed, but hey, now he’s got more time to focus on the real priority -- his wife, Hilaria Baldwin!

Yep, the duo dropped a joint IG video Wednesday showing Hilaria getting her groove on, tossing her leg in Alec’s lap, then thrusting both feet up to his chest, boldly demanding a foot massage.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

What made it even better? She was dancing to Celine Dion’s "The Power of Love," really leaning into those lyrics, "I'm your lady and you are my man," as she practically ordered him to go to town on her feet.

Alec was all in on the comedy, grabbing one foot and giving her a light massage, toe-tally going along with it like a champ.

Talk about a much-needed distraction, especially after that New Mexico judge threw out the case he filed against Santa Fe officials ... claiming "no significant action has been taken in 180 or more days in connection to any and all pending claims." Remember, he’d accused prosecutors and investigators of malicious prosecution, abuse of process, evidence tampering, and civil rights violations during the "Rust" shooting saga.