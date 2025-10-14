Alec and Stephen Baldwin SUV Crash Details Backed Up by Cops

Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen were involved in a car wreck Monday, smashing a Range Rover into a tree in the Hamptons ... and local police confirm Alec's explanation of what happened on the rainy neighborhood street.

Alec took to Instagram yesterday to give his side as to what happened when he crashed his wife's SUV ... explaining he and Stephen were in town for the Hamptons Film Festival when the crash happened.

East Hampton Police Chief Michael Sarlo tells TMZ ... "At approximately 12:01pm on Monday, October 13, the EHTPD responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 27, Pantigo Road near Cross Highway. A white 2023 Range Rover, operated by Alec Baldwin, with passenger Stephen Baldwin, was found to have struck a tree on the Eastbound shoulder of the roadway while avoiding the turning action of a 2020 Mack commercial truck, registered to National Waste Services out of Bay Shore, NY."

Sarlo continues ... "There were no injuries reported or summons issued and the contributing factors to the accident were found to be a reaction to an uninvolved vehicle and the slippery and wet roadway conditions."

Alec's story himself said the white Range Rover belongs to his wife Hilaria, and that he swerved to avoid a massive garbage truck that cut him off, subsequently smashing head-first into a tree.