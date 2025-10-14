Alec Baldwin & Brother Stephen's SUV Crash Seen on Dashcam Video

Play video content Obtained by Newsmax

Dashcam video shows the moment Alec Baldwin crashed his wife Hilaria's Range Rover headfirst into a tree.

The footage is from a front-facing camera on the garbage truck Alec claims cut him off ... and you see the commercial truck pull out from a driveway onto the main road, making a right turn before Baldwin's SUV comes into view and crashes into a tree trunk in East Hampton, New York.

It appears the garbage truck slows down as Alec goes around to the right, drives off the road and smashes into some timber.

Play video content INSTAR Images

We broke the story ... Alec crashed Monday while his brother Stephen was riding shotgun.

Alec claimed a "garbage truck the size of a whale" cut him off and forced him to swerve to avoid colliding with the truck.

Play video content Instagram/@alecbaldwininsta

As we first reported ... East Hampton Police Chief Michael Sarlo told us Alec's car "struck a tree on the Eastbound shoulder of the roadway while avoiding the turning action of a 2020 Mack commercial truck, registered to National Waste Services out of Bay Shore, NY."