Alec Baldwin & Brother Stephen's SUV Crash Seen on Dashcam Video
Alec & Stephen Baldwin Garbage Truck Dashcam Video Shows Range Rover Crash
Dashcam video shows the moment Alec Baldwin crashed his wife Hilaria's Range Rover headfirst into a tree.
The footage is from a front-facing camera on the garbage truck Alec claims cut him off ... and you see the commercial truck pull out from a driveway onto the main road, making a right turn before Baldwin's SUV comes into view and crashes into a tree trunk in East Hampton, New York.
It appears the garbage truck slows down as Alec goes around to the right, drives off the road and smashes into some timber.
We broke the story ... Alec crashed Monday while his brother Stephen was riding shotgun.
Alec claimed a "garbage truck the size of a whale" cut him off and forced him to swerve to avoid colliding with the truck.
As we first reported ... East Hampton Police Chief Michael Sarlo told us Alec's car "struck a tree on the Eastbound shoulder of the roadway while avoiding the turning action of a 2020 Mack commercial truck, registered to National Waste Services out of Bay Shore, NY."
Sarlo also told us "the contributing factors to the accident were found to be a reaction to an uninvolved vehicle and the slippery and wet roadway conditions."